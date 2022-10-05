KickPad (KPAD) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $288,128.00

KickPad (KPAD) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. In the last week, KickPad has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. KickPad has a total market cap of $288,128.00 and approximately $28,615.00 worth of KickPad was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickPad coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010615 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

KickPad’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2021. KickPad’s total supply is 203,768,315 coins. KickPad’s official website is thekickpad.com. KickPad’s official Twitter account is @kickpad_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “KickPAD is a decentralized presale- and IDO platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. The project aims to address the current problems plaguing DeFi – making it a safer endeavor for everyone to engage with. The platform is built to make it easy for promising projects to launch on Binance Smart Chain to engage in trustless token sales and efficiently lock liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickPad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickPad should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickPad using one of the exchanges listed above.

