Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) Stake Lowered by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Kimball International worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kimball International during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimball International during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kimball International by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball International in the 1st quarter valued at $487,000. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimball International alerts:

Kimball International Stock Up 2.1 %

KBAL stock opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Kimball International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $11.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.00. The firm has a market cap of $247.44 million, a PE ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Kimball International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Kimball International’s payout ratio is presently -83.72%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimball International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Kimball International

(Get Rating)

Kimball International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of furniture products under the Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, Kimball Hospitality, D'style, and Poppin brands in the United States and internationally. It offers desks/workstations, benching, seating, lounge, storage, tables, and casegoods for collaborative and open workspaces, conference and meeting/huddle rooms, training rooms, private offices, learning areas, classrooms, lobby/reception areas, and dining/café areas; and headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and mixed use commercial and residential developments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.