Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Kimball International Stock Up 2.1 %

KBAL stock opened at $6.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $247.44 million, a PE ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.45. Kimball International has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $11.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Kimball International by 0.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,785,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kimball International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,749,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,783,000 after purchasing an additional 34,871 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,145,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after buying an additional 169,593 shares during the period. EVR Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Kimball International in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,407,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Kimball International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 601,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares during the period. 65.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of furniture products under the Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, Kimball Hospitality, D'style, and Poppin brands in the United States and internationally. It offers desks/workstations, benching, seating, lounge, storage, tables, and casegoods for collaborative and open workspaces, conference and meeting/huddle rooms, training rooms, private offices, learning areas, classrooms, lobby/reception areas, and dining/café areas; and headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and mixed use commercial and residential developments.

