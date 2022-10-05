Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Holdings Raised by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,671,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 51,256 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $28,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 138,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI opened at $17.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.01 and its 200-day moving average is $18.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on KMI shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,788.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,788.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

