Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Insider Jamie Welch Purchases 5,684 Shares

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) insider Jamie Welch purchased 5,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.97 per share, for a total transaction of $187,401.48. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,894,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,416,927.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jamie Welch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kinetik alerts:

On Wednesday, September 21st, Jamie Welch purchased 24,750 shares of Kinetik stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.60 per share, for a total transaction of $905,850.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Jamie Welch purchased 1,100 shares of Kinetik stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.53 per share, for a total transaction of $42,383.00.

Kinetik Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KNTK opened at $35.68 on Wednesday. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $45.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.71.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

Kinetik ( NASDAQ:KNTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $1.78. The firm had revenue of $335.57 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kinetik in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Kinetik from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinetik has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

About Kinetik

(Get Rating)

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.