KingDeFi (KRW) Price Down 13.1% Over Last Week

KingDeFi (KRW) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 5th. One KingDeFi coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, KingDeFi has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. KingDeFi has a total market capitalization of $75,683.45 and $285,025.00 worth of KingDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000253 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000313 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010637 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000075 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
KingDeFi Coin Profile
Buying and Selling KingDeFi
