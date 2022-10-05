Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) Price Down 6.2% This Week

Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. During the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market cap of $445,811.10 and $1,236.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kingdom Game 4.0 alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005446 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010715 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 365,924,705 coins. The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4. The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications.

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kingdom Game 4.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kingdom Game 4.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kingdom Game 4.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.