Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNKBF) Short Interest Update

Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNKBF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 843,700 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the August 31st total of 756,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,109.3 days.
Kinnevik Stock Down 0.3 %
Kinnevik stock opened at 11.57 on Wednesday. Kinnevik has a twelve month low of 11.55 and a twelve month high of 40.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 14.09.
About Kinnevik
