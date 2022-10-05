KittyCake Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $87,451.07 (KCAKE)

KittyCake (KCAKE) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. KittyCake has a total market capitalization of $87,451.07 and $102,278.00 worth of KittyCake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KittyCake coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KittyCake has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000253 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000314 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005469 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000423 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010659 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
KittyCake Profile
KittyCake’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins. KittyCake’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
KittyCake Coin Trading
