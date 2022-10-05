Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Receives $61.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.71.

A number of research firms recently commented on KNX. Susquehanna increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI raised Knight-Swift Transportation from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE KNX opened at $50.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.20. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $62.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 12.26%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 8.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $132,432.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,509.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 133,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,731,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 327,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,510,000 after acquiring an additional 177,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

