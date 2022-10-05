Knowles (NYSE:KN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.00

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.14, with a volume of 2218 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Knowles from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.63.

Get Knowles alerts:

Knowles Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Knowles had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Knowles Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Knowles by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Knowles by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,418 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Knowles by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Knowles by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Knowles by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.