Koinos Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $30.56 Million (KOIN)

Koinos (KOIN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Koinos has a total market cap of $30.56 million and approximately $22,297.00 worth of Koinos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Koinos has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. One Koinos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001533 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Koinos alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004996 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010646 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Koinos Coin Profile

Koinos’ genesis date was October 13th, 2020. Koinos’ total supply is 99,591,378 coins. The Reddit community for Koinos is https://reddit.com/r/Koinos. Koinos’ official Twitter account is @koinosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Koinos is koinos.io.

Buying and Selling Koinos

According to CryptoCompare, “The Koinos blockchain framework is an entirely new blockchain architecture that was built from scratch to serve as the ultimate foundation for the Koinos mainnet. The goal was not to build a blockchain that does everything right away, but to build a blockchain that can rapidly acquire the features it needs, when it needs them, through modular upgradeability. Thanks to modular upgradeability, complex behaviors (like sharding) which are taking years to add to existing blockchains, can be added to Koinos without a hardfork. In other words, the real horizontal scaling solution is modular upgradeability.Koinos developed positive state deltas and state-paging to ensure that the Koinos network can continue to deliver high performance as it grows while ensuring that node operation remains affordable and accessible.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Koinos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Koinos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Koinos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Koinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Koinos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.