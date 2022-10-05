Kommunitas (KOM) Price Down 2.7% Over Last Week

Kommunitas (KOM) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Kommunitas has a total market capitalization of $98.65 million and $282,905.00 worth of Kommunitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kommunitas has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Kommunitas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Kommunitas

Kommunitas launched on May 19th, 2021. Kommunitas’ total supply is 21,636,775,918 coins. The Reddit community for Kommunitas is https://reddit.com/r/Kommunitas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kommunitas is kommunitas.net. Kommunitas’ official Twitter account is @Kommunitas1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kommunitas

According to CryptoCompare, “Kommunitas is a decentralized and tier-less Launchpad. It is a solution for Multi Chain oriented projects, welcoming projects from various blockchains like Polygon, BSC, Ethereum, Avalance, Solana, etc.The community of $KOM will vote and determine which project will be or will not be launched on Kommunitas platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kommunitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kommunitas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kommunitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

