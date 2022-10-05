Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) Short Interest Down 5.2% in September

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,666,200 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the August 31st total of 7,033,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8,332.8 days.

Konica Minolta Price Performance

OTCMKTS KNCAF opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. Konica Minolta has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $5.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.68.

Konica Minolta Company Profile

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as IT and printing solutions and services.

