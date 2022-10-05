Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) Short Interest Down 5.2% in September

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,666,200 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the August 31st total of 7,033,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8,332.8 days.
Konica Minolta Price Performance
OTCMKTS KNCAF opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. Konica Minolta has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $5.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.68.
Konica Minolta Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Konica Minolta (KNCAF)
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
Receive News & Ratings for Konica Minolta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konica Minolta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.