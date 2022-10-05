Konnect (KCT) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $835.59 Million

Konnect (KCT) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last week, Konnect has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. One Konnect token can currently be purchased for about $0.0837 or 0.00000413 BTC on major exchanges. Konnect has a total market cap of $835.59 million and approximately $81,440.00 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003250 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00144642 BTC.

Konnect Token Profile

Konnect launched on May 7th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official website is konnect.finance. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect (KCT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Konnect has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Konnect is 0.08341623 USD and is down -0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $365,384.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://konnect.finance/.”

