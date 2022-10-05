KonPay Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $105.92 Million (KON)

KonPay (KON) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One KonPay token can now be bought for about $0.0332 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular exchanges. KonPay has a total market capitalization of $105.92 million and $690,498.00 worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KonPay has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KonPay alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003249 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00145539 BTC.

KonPay Token Profile

KonPay’s launch date was June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. KonPay’s official website is konpay.io. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KonPay Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KonPay (KON) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. KonPay has a current supply of 3,200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KonPay is 0.03000317 USD and is up 7.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $429,299.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://konpay.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KonPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KonPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KonPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KonPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KonPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.