Kootenay Silver (CVE:KTN) Trading 13% Higher

Kootenay Silver Inc. (CVE:KTN – Get Rating) traded up 13% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.13. 194,803 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 340,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The stock has a market cap of C$44.99 million and a P/E ratio of -8.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.14.

Kootenay Silver Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. It primarily holds interests in the La Cigarra silver project covering an area of approximately 18,000 hectares located within the Parral Mining District in the state of Chihuahua, north central Mexico; Promontorio and La Negra silver discoveries situated in Sonora, Mexico; Columba Silver project located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and Copalito Silver-gold project located in Sinaloa, Mexico.

