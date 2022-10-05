Kulupu One Day Volume Reaches $32,392.00 (KLP)

Kulupu (KLP) traded 44.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One Kulupu coin can now be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Kulupu has traded down 42% against the dollar. Kulupu has a total market cap of $140,854.94 and approximately $32,392.00 worth of Kulupu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kulupu Coin Profile

Kulupu uses the hashing algorithm. Kulupu’s total supply is 28,857,458 coins and its circulating supply is 28,858,778 coins. The official website for Kulupu is kulupu.network. Kulupu’s official Twitter account is @kulupunetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kulupu is https://reddit.com/r/kulupu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kulupu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kulupu is a proof of work blockchain with on-chain governance and online upgrade.Kulupu is a self-updating self-governed blockchain system, using proof-of-work as its consensus engine. Kulupu is built with the Substrate framework. It is a blockchain that combines proof-of-work consensus engine with forkless upgrades.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kulupu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kulupu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kulupu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

