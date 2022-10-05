Kunci Coin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.05 Million (KUNCI)

Kunci Coin (KUNCI) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Kunci Coin has a market capitalization of $41.32 million and $2.05 million worth of Kunci Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kunci Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0335 or 0.00000165 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Kunci Coin has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kunci Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003256 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00145708 BTC.

Kunci Coin Profile

Kunci Coin’s launch date was February 16th, 2022. Kunci Coin’s total supply is 39,999,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 1,232,584,338 coins. Kunci Coin’s official Twitter account is @kuncicoinglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kunci Coin is kuncicoin.com.

Kunci Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kunci Coin (KUNCI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Kunci Coin has a current supply of 39,999,999,998.28341 with 1,232,584,338.426697 in circulation. The last known price of Kunci Coin is 0.03334161 USD and is up 0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $2,649,291.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kuncicoin.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kunci Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kunci Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kunci Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kunci Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kunci Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.