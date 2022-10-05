Kurt J. Hilzinger Purchases 13,800 Shares of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Stock

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) Director Kurt J. Hilzinger bought 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $16,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 286,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,431.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Outlook Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OTLK opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1.34. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.73.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Equities analysts forecast that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Outlook Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flower City Capital purchased a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 174.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 16,414 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 17,661 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 1,228.6% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

OTLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on Outlook Therapeutics to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

