Kurt J. Hilzinger Purchases 13,800 Shares of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Stock

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) Director Kurt J. Hilzinger bought 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $16,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 286,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,431.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Outlook Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:OTLK opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1.34. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.73.
Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Equities analysts forecast that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Outlook Therapeutics
Analysts Set New Price Targets
OTLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on Outlook Therapeutics to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.
About Outlook Therapeutics
Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.
See Also
