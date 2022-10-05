Kuverit Price Up 0% This Week (KUV)

Kuverit (KUV) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. During the last seven days, Kuverit has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Kuverit coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kuverit has a market capitalization of $92,914.50 and $4.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010726 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00144359 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $357.51 or 0.01776634 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003903 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004961 BTC.

Kuverit Coin Profile

Kuverit’s genesis date was January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,654,360,436 coins. The official website for Kuverit is www.kuverit.io. Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kuverit

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuverit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kuverit using one of the exchanges listed above.

