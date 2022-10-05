Kyoko Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $40.67 Million (KYOKO)

Kyoko (KYOKO) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Kyoko token can now be bought for about $0.0404 or 0.00000198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kyoko has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kyoko has a total market capitalization of $40.67 million and approximately $187,346.00 worth of Kyoko was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003256 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00145708 BTC.

Kyoko Profile

Kyoko’s launch date was March 3rd, 2022. Kyoko’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Kyoko is www.kyoko.finance. Kyoko’s official Twitter account is @kyokofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kyoko is kyoko-finance.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Kyoko

According to CryptoCompare, “Kyoko (KYOKO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Kyoko has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kyoko is 0.04037278 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $182,403.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kyoko.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyoko directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kyoko should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kyoko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

