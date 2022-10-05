Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Position Raised by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 372,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 1.47% of Lakeland Financial worth $24,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the second quarter valued at $928,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 9.7% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the second quarter valued at about $599,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 8.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $75.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.74. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $64.05 and a 52-week high of $85.71.

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $59.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.42 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 40.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.99%.

In related news, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 1,000 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $76,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,831.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lakeland Financial news, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 1,000 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $76,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,831.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 1,100 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $84,469.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,350 shares of company stock valued at $180,187. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LKFN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Stephens lifted their target price on Lakeland Financial to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

