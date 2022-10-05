Landshare Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $2.62 Million (LAND)

Landshare (LAND) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Landshare has a market cap of $2.62 million and approximately $21,050.00 worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Landshare coin can now be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00003410 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Landshare has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Landshare Coin Profile

Landshare was first traded on June 15th, 2021. Landshare’s total supply is 3,810,969 coins. Landshare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Landshare is landshare.io.

Buying and Selling Landshare

According to CryptoCompare, “Landshare aims to bring real estate to the Binance Smart Chain. Featuring asset-based stablecoin vaults, a utility token, house flipping pools, and a governance protocol, Landshare offers a full-fledged DeFi platform based on US real estate assets.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Landshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

