Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Shares Gap Up to $62.85

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $62.85, but opened at $67.00. Laredo Petroleum shares last traded at $67.90, with a volume of 1,405 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LPI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.
Laredo Petroleum Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 3.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.78.
Insider Buying and Selling at Laredo Petroleum
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laredo Petroleum
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter worth $28,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter worth $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 57.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 800.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.39% of the company’s stock.
About Laredo Petroleum
Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.
Further Reading
