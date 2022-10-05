Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Shares Gap Up to $62.85

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $62.85, but opened at $67.00. Laredo Petroleum shares last traded at $67.90, with a volume of 1,405 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LPI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Laredo Petroleum Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 3.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laredo Petroleum

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laredo Petroleum

In other Laredo Petroleum news, insider Jessica R. Wren sold 1,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $72,668.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,145 shares in the company, valued at $226,502.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Jessica R. Wren sold 1,009 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $72,668.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,145 shares in the company, valued at $226,502.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $250,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,397,420.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,509 shares of company stock worth $585,406 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter worth $28,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter worth $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 57.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 800.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

About Laredo Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.