Latamcash Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.20 Million (LMCH)

Latamcash (LMCH) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Latamcash has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and $41,060.00 worth of Latamcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Latamcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Latamcash has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010673 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Latamcash Coin Profile

Latamcash launched on February 15th, 2020. Latamcash’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins. Latamcash’s official Twitter account is @latamcash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Latamcash’s official website is latamcash.io. Latamcash’s official message board is t.me/latamcashofficialgroup.

Latamcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of LATAM Cash is to provide an integrated crypto financial platform, a crypto bank for deposits, withdraws and loans for its users. LATAM Cash will provide a simple payment platform through mobile, International remittance or exchange, offline payments and crypto invest funds. The platform will also provide blockchain base digital content like games, Webtoon, etc.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Latamcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Latamcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Latamcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

