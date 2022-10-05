Lattice Token Market Cap Reaches $58.51 Million (LTX)

Lattice Token (LTX) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Lattice Token coin can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00002897 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lattice Token has a total market cap of $58.51 million and approximately $657,183.00 worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lattice Token has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Lattice Token

Lattice Token was first traded on October 29th, 2020. Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Lattice Token’s official Twitter account is @LatticeExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lattice Token is lattice.exchange. Lattice Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016.

Buying and Selling Lattice Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Lattice is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform. Lattice Exchange connects all blockchain ecosystems and allows users to transfer cryptocurrency between multiple blockchain ecosystems. Lattice aims to reduce risk and friction for traders while increasing transparency and control over users' digital assets. Lattice is the crossroad for all blockchain ecosystems and a cross-chain swapping platform with DeFi rewards programs.”

