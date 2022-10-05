Launchpool One Day Volume Reaches $307,615.00 (LPOOL)

Launchpool (LPOOL) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One Launchpool coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000574 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Launchpool has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $307,615.00 worth of Launchpool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Launchpool has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Launchpool Profile

Launchpool’s genesis date was February 12th, 2021. Launchpool’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official website for Launchpool is launchpool.xyz. Launchpool’s official Twitter account is @LaunchPoolXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Launchpool Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launchpool connects varied stakeholders in the crypto community, including funds, community, marketers and experts, incentivising all.Funds provide a portion of their deal flow to the Launchpool platform on exactly the same terms they receive as early investors. $LPOOL holders stake $LPOOL to access a related portion of the deal on offer.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Launchpool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Launchpool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Launchpool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

