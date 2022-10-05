LavaSwap (LAVA) Price Tops $0.0015

LavaSwap (LAVA) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 5th. LavaSwap has a market cap of $190,216.00 and approximately $15,280.00 worth of LavaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LavaSwap has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One LavaSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005444 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010695 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LavaSwap’s launch date was January 11th, 2021. LavaSwap’s total supply is 125,200,000 coins. LavaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LavaSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LavaSwap is www.lavaswap.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lava Swap is an interoperable decentralized cross-chain swap protocol powered by Huobi Eco Chain.”

