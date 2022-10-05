LCG Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $12.50 Million (LCG)

LCG (LCG) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. In the last seven days, LCG has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. LCG has a market cap of $12.50 million and approximately $13,627.00 worth of LCG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LCG coin can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LCG alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010637 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LCG Coin Profile

LCG’s official Twitter account is @LcgIco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LCG is lcg-energy.com. LCG’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=-1.

LCG Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The LCG Group ecosystem is powered by the LCG Group Token (LCG). The LCG Token will be usable for a wide array of services such as to cover electricity needs as a payment method, to provide investment options, to access energy-related services and products in the LCG ecosystem and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LCG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LCG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LCG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LCG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.