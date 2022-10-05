LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of LCNB opened at $16.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. LCNB has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $20.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.00. The stock has a market cap of $191.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.67.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. LCNB had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lcnb Corp boosted its position in shares of LCNB by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 521,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,179,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in LCNB by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of LCNB by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of LCNB by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LCNB in the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

