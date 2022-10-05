LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.
LCNB Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of LCNB opened at $16.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. LCNB has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $20.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.00. The stock has a market cap of $191.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.67.
LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. LCNB had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter.
LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.
