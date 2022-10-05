LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

LCNB Stock Performance

Shares of LCNB opened at $16.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $191.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.67. LCNB has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $20.69.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LCNB had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter.

LCNB Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is 46.78%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lcnb Corp grew its stake in shares of LCNB by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 521,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,179,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in LCNB by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of LCNB by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of LCNB by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LCNB in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. 37.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

