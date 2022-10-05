LCX Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $616,070.00 (LCX)

LCX (LCX) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One LCX coin can now be bought for about $0.0506 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular exchanges. LCX has a market capitalization of $48.07 million and approximately $616,070.00 worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LCX has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About LCX

LCX launched on March 4th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 coins. LCX’s official website is www.lcx.com. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LCX is www.lcx.com/insights.

LCX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem.LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals.LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LCX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LCX using one of the exchanges listed above.

