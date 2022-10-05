Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY) Major Shareholder Brendan Kennedy Sells 29,159 Shares

Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) major shareholder Brendan Kennedy sold 29,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $41,697.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,868,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,531,874.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Brendan Kennedy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 9th, Brendan Kennedy sold 50,000 shares of Leafly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $75,000.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Brendan Kennedy sold 50,000 shares of Leafly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $101,000.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, Brendan Kennedy sold 50,000 shares of Leafly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total value of $110,500.00.

Leafly Stock Performance

LFLY stock opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.75. Leafly Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $11.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Leafly ( NASDAQ:LFLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 million. As a group, analysts predict that Leafly Holdings, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFLY. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leafly during the first quarter worth approximately $1,344,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Leafly in the 1st quarter valued at $1,536,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leafly in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Skaana Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Leafly in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of Leafly in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. 22.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LFLY has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Leafly from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on Leafly from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Leafly from $12.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Leafly Company Profile

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. It offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

Featured Stories

