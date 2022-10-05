Legend of RPS (LRPS) Price Reaches $0.17 on Top Exchanges

Legend of RPS (LRPS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 5th. In the last week, Legend of RPS has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Legend of RPS has a market cap of $170.76 million and $20,609.00 worth of Legend of RPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Legend of RPS token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000853 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Legend of RPS Token Profile

Legend of RPS’s genesis date was August 4th, 2022. Legend of RPS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Legend of RPS is rpsgame.world. Legend of RPS’s official message board is medium.com/@rpsgame.world. Legend of RPS’s official Twitter account is @legend_rps.

Legend of RPS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Legend of RPS (LRPS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Legend of RPS has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Legend of RPS is 0.17079793 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $27.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rpsgame.world/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Legend of RPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Legend of RPS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Legend of RPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

