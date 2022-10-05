Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Short Interest Update

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the August 31st total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 29.2 days.
Legrand Price Performance
LGRVF opened at $66.80 on Wednesday. Legrand has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $117.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.65 and a 200-day moving average of $82.29.
Legrand Company Profile
