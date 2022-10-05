Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LDOS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Leidos in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.13.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $93.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.39 and a 200 day moving average of $100.95. Leidos has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $111.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.04. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Leidos will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $320,295.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $5,762,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $441,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 174.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 361,752 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,160,000 after acquiring an additional 229,956 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,313,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,728,000 after acquiring an additional 52,983 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $649,000. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.