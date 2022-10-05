LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 436,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 23,172 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management raised its holdings in LendingClub by 38.4% during the second quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 171,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 47,475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in LendingClub by 154.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,990,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,662 shares during the period. Baader Bank INC purchased a new stake in LendingClub in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,063,000. Finally, Philosophy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,629,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,040 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $83,714.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,892,084.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other LendingClub news, insider Ronnie Momen sold 33,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $467,442.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,992.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,040 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $83,714.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,892,084.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,083 shares of company stock worth $598,332. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

LC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on LendingClub to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of LendingClub from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

Shares of LC stock opened at $12.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.99. LendingClub Co. has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $49.21.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. LendingClub had a return on equity of 27.96% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $330.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

