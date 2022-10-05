Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK) Major Shareholder Value Capital Partners (Pty) L Buys 505,285 Shares

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Rating) major shareholder Value Capital Partners (Pty) L bought 505,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $1,743,233.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,670,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,163,915. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Value Capital Partners (Pty) L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 28th, Value Capital Partners (Pty) L bought 10,638 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $33,190.56.

Lesaka Technologies Trading Up 8.8 %

LSAK stock opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Lesaka Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $6.97. The company has a market capitalization of $227.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lesaka Technologies ( NASDAQ:LSAK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.17). Lesaka Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.71% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lesaka Technologies, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Lesaka Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

About Lesaka Technologies

Lesaka Technologies, Inc, a financial technology company, provides fintech products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses primarily in South Africa and internationally. The company develops payment technologies to offers financial and value -added services to its customers.

Further Reading

