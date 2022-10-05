Lethean Trading 34.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LTHN)

Lethean (LTHN) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Lethean has a market capitalization of $89,010.18 and $17.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lethean has traded 34.9% lower against the US dollar. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lethean alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,152.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000321 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00020961 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.39 or 0.00269897 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00136592 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.03 or 0.00724602 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.92 or 0.00609931 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $122.50 or 0.00606221 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lethean

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services.Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lethean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lethean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.