LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Short Interest Update

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the August 31st total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 336,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LG Display
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 82.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,438,000 after buying an additional 352,719 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LG Display in the first quarter worth $8,739,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LG Display in the second quarter worth $392,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 621,462 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,133,000 after buying an additional 41,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 21.6% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 209,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 37,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.39% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
LPL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of LG Display from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of LG Display from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
LG Display Trading Up 10.8 %
LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The electronics maker reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.01). LG Display had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LG Display will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About LG Display
LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.
