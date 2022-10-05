LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Short Interest Update

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the August 31st total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 336,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LG Display

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 82.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,438,000 after buying an additional 352,719 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LG Display in the first quarter worth $8,739,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LG Display in the second quarter worth $392,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 621,462 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,133,000 after buying an additional 41,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 21.6% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 209,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 37,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Get LG Display alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LPL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of LG Display from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of LG Display from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

LG Display Trading Up 10.8 %

NYSE:LPL opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. LG Display has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $10.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day moving average of $6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.38.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The electronics maker reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.01). LG Display had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LG Display will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LG Display

(Get Rating)

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.