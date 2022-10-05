LGCY Network (LGCY) Trading 3.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

LGCY Network (LGCY) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 5th. During the last week, LGCY Network has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. LGCY Network has a total market capitalization of $11.49 million and $37,520.00 worth of LGCY Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LGCY Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About LGCY Network

LGCY Network was first traded on July 30th, 2020. LGCY Network’s total supply is 53,085,315,418 coins. LGCY Network’s official Twitter account is @LGCYNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LGCY Network is lgcy.network.

Buying and Selling LGCY Network

According to CryptoCompare, “LGCY Network began as a fork of the TRON blockchain. The essential base and functions of TRON will remain for LGCY with the major differences lying in the system of governance and the focus on community.LGCY Network implements the Libertas Protocol to the Super Representatives (SRs) system of governance. By splitting up the 27 SRs into three branches, limiting the power of each, and introducing terms to the governance system, no single large token holder will be able to gain an unbalanced amount of power. Striving for true decentralization.”

