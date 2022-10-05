LHT Price Reaches $0.0011 (LHT)

LHT (LHT) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. LHT has a market cap of $53,584.72 and approximately $3.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, LHT has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,893.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.81 or 0.00602250 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00244790 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00046927 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00065230 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000840 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001694 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2020. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LHT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

