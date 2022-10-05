Liberty Capital Management Inc. Has $8.70 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,144 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 3.1% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 3,174 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 19,833 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $486.13 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $522.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $516.11. The company has a market capitalization of $215.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.32.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,800 shares of company stock worth $1,449,904 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.