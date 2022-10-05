Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Pivotal Research

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Pivotal Research from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Pivotal Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.93% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Liberty Latin America from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet lowered Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.
Liberty Latin America Price Performance
NASDAQ LILAK opened at $6.67 on Monday. Liberty Latin America has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $13.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.98 and its 200-day moving average is $8.19.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Latin America
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 207.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 565,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after buying an additional 381,782 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,064,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,814,000 after purchasing an additional 215,031 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 154,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 367,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Academy Capital Management Inc. TX grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 0.6% during the first quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX now owns 508,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.06% of the company’s stock.
Liberty Latin America Company Profile
Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.
