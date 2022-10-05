Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Pivotal Research

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Pivotal Research from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Pivotal Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Liberty Latin America from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet lowered Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

NASDAQ LILAK opened at $6.67 on Monday. Liberty Latin America has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $13.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.98 and its 200-day moving average is $8.19.

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILAK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 207.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 565,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after buying an additional 381,782 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,064,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,814,000 after purchasing an additional 215,031 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 154,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 367,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Academy Capital Management Inc. TX grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 0.6% during the first quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX now owns 508,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

