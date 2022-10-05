Lido wstETH Tops 24 Hour Volume of $202,626.00 (WSTETH)

Lido wstETH (WSTETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 5th. Lido wstETH has a market cap of $948.41 million and $202,626.00 worth of Lido wstETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido wstETH token can now be bought for $1,467.24 or 0.07237367 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Lido wstETH has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003250 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00144642 BTC.

Lido wstETH Token Profile

Lido wstETH’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Lido wstETH’s total supply is 646,650 tokens. Lido wstETH’s official website is www.lido.fi. Lido wstETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Buying and Selling Lido wstETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido wstETH (WSTETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido wstETH has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Lido wstETH is 1,466.23354556 USD and is up 2.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $753.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.lido.fi.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido wstETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido wstETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido wstETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

