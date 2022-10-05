Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.22.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Life Time Group to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Life Time Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Life Time Group Stock Performance

NYSE:LTH opened at $10.70 on Friday. Life Time Group has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $23.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a PE ratio of -4.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.75.

Insider Activity

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Life Time Group had a negative net margin of 24.42% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $461.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.18 million. Research analysts anticipate that Life Time Group will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Retirement System Of T. Teacher purchased 4,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.40 per share, with a total value of $62,591.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,204,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,742,591.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life Time Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter worth $82,201,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter worth $16,799,000. Finally, Leonard Green & Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,010,945,000. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Time Group Company Profile

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

