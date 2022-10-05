Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Shares Gap Down to $9.75

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.75, but opened at $9.52. Life Time Group shares last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 960 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on LTH. Mizuho decreased their price target on Life Time Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Life Time Group to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Life Time Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.22.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Life Time Group had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $461.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.18 million. On average, analysts expect that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Retirement System Of T. Teacher purchased 4,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.40 per share, with a total value of $62,591.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,204,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,742,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Life Time Group by 158.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 88.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Life Time Group by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Life Time Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

