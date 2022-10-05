LikeCoin Price Down 9.9% Over Last Week (LIKE)

LikeCoin (LIKE) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 5th. One LikeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $6.07 million and approximately $5,062.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LikeCoin alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005473 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010715 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LikeCoin Coin Profile

LikeCoin’s genesis date was March 9th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,156,496,421 coins and its circulating supply is 52,891,881 coins. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LikeCoin is about.like.co. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin.

LikeCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)“LIKE” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LikeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LikeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.