Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Shares Gap Down to $2.28

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.28, but opened at $2.23. Lilium shares last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 8,474 shares trading hands.
LILM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lilium from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Lilium in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.12.
Lilium Stock Up 12.6 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.87.
Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.
