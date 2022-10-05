Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Shares Gap Down to $2.28

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.28, but opened at $2.23. Lilium shares last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 8,474 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LILM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lilium from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Lilium in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.12.

Lilium Stock Up 12.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lilium Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lilium by 86.1% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Lilium in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Lilium by 250.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 13,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Lilium by 126.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 13,820 shares during the period. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

